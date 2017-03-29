Mexican Attorney General Charged with Drug Trafficking at San Diego Border

An attorney general from one of the Mexican states was arrested at the San Diego border for smuggling and trying to distribute drugs, charges filed by the state of New York in early March.

The State of New York filed drug trafficking charges against Edgar Veytia, state prosecutor from the Mexican State of Nayarit, on March 2, which led to his arrest on Monday.

Veytia, also known as “Diablo,” “Eepp,” and “Lic veytia,” was indicted on Tuesday for charges, including grand jury charges of international conspiracy to illegally import, manufacture and distribute heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana and cocaine.

Between Jan. 2013 and Feb. 2017 the amount of drugs that can be attributed to Veytia for manufacture and distribution is at least one kilogram of heroin, five kilograms of cocaine, 500 grams of methamphetamine and 1,000 kilograms of marijuana, according to documents from the United States District Court of Eastern New York.

During that same time, court documents state there is reasonable cause that Veytia knew of and would attempt illegal importation of said substances from outside the U.S. as well.

If convicted Veytia would have to forfeit all property believed to be obtained through his drug manufacturing and distributing, and all property used to commit the offenses, including at least $250 million, according to the United States District Court of Southern California.