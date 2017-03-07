2 Charged in Metro PCS Store Robbery

Two men arrested outside a Metro PCS store in Pacific Beach have entered not guilty pleas to felony charges, federal prosecutors said.

Justin Wayne Caldwell and Carlos Adolfo Soto each face one count of conspiracy and 10 counts of interference, according to federal prosecutor Lara Stingley.

Officers arrested Caldwell and Soto near the Metro PCS store on Grand Avenue on February 21.

Investigators say Soto walked out of the store carrying a plastic bag. Caldwell was in a Mercedes outside the store, according to the complaint.

2 Arrests in the Store Robbery

When officers approached to arrest the men, Soto ran into an alley. He was eventually found hiding in a nearby yard and taken into custody, according to the federal complaint.

Investigators said they found nine mobile phones on a walkway, a replica gun in a nearby garage and a little more than $100 in cash.

A Metro PCS employee told San Diego police a man with something covering his face entered the store with a gun drawn and ordered him to the back of the store. The man then took cash from the register, according to the employee.

Both defendants entered not guilty pleas to the charges, Stingley said.

Metro PCS stores were targeted by robbers in Kensington, Egger Highlands, Normal Heights, and Clairemont, College East and San Marcos.

The robbery spree remains under investigation. Anyone with information can call San Diego Police or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

The defendants will appear in court for a hearing on March 27.