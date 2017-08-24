Seven new tenants, including five restaurants, have joined the retail lineup at the mixed-use Mercado del Barrio in San Diego’s Barrio Logan neighborhood, center owner Shea Properties announced.

A company statement said leases have been signed for the upcoming arrivals of Actitude Cerveceria, a gastropub and brewery opening its first venue in the local market; Barrio Bros, a craft beer and pizza restaurant; and Taqueria Revolucion, featuring authentic street tacos.

Also coming soon to the center are two Asian-style restaurants: Pho Bo, a Vietnamese rice noodle soup cafe; and Oi Asian Fusion, described as a "cooked-to-order" concept influenced by Filipino, Korean, Japanese, Taiwanese, Chinese and American soul food cuisines.

The restaurants will join an upcoming new location of Partners Personnel, a staffing agency; and the recently opened Posh & Polished Nail Lounge. Lease terms were not disclosed for the new businesses, which will be opening in late 2017 and early 2018.

Aliso Viejo-based developer Shea Properties opened the 6.8-acre, $80 million Mercado del Barrio — with apartments, commercial and civic elements — in 2013 at the corner of Cesar E. Chavez Parkway and Main Street, near downtown San Diego. Its retail portion is anchored by Northgate Gonzalez Market and includes several other existing stores, restaurants and service businesses.

Previous arrivals at the center included Mariscos el Pulpo, Iron Fist Brewing Co., and National Laundry & Dry Cleaning.