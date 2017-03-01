New Details in Case of Homeless Killings

There has been another delay in the case of Jon Guerrero, a man accused of attacking and killing five homeless men in San Diego last summer. On Wednesday, Guerrero’s attorney asked for another mental evaluation for his client, by another psychologist. He’s due again in court in three weeks. NBC 7’s Elena Gomez reports.

New details in the case of a San Diego man accused of killing several homeless people.

The defendant's attorney is asking for his client to see another psychiatrist for a mental competency evaluation.

However, on Wednesday the judge said he wants to know by Friday whether that evaluation can happen by the current mental competency trial date.

Jon David Guerrero, 39, faces criminal charges in the deaths of five homeless people in San Diego, some of whom were killed with railroad spikes. The brutal killings began on July 3.

Angelo de Nardo, 53, was found badly burned near train tracks in Bay Ho. Investigators say they believe the homeless man died before he was set on fire.

On July 4, two homeless men were discovered attacked within an hour of each other in Bay Ho and Ocean Beach in the early hours of morning around 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. They both suffered severe trauma to the upper body.

One 61-year-old victim survived the attack however 41-year-old Shawn Longley died from his injuries.

Two days later, San Diego police found 23-year-old Derek Vahidy in Pantoja Park near State and G Streets. Vahidy had been beaten and set on fire, police said. He later died in the hospital.

Guerrero was arrested on July 15 after a fifth man was attacked at 18th and C streets.

In December, Guerrero was also charged in the July 13 attack of an 83-year-old woman.

Patton State Hospital has deemed Guerrero mentally competent to stand trial.

Guerrero is scheduled to be back in court at 9 a.m Friday to see if psychiatrist can have report done by March 20, the date of his next mental competency hearing.