Men Rack up $1,600 in Stolen Credit During Shopping Spree

The two suspects in this identity theft case were captured on surveillance video.

Investigators are looking for two men who used stolen credit to make about $1,600 in unauthorized purchases in an identity theft case.

By charging purchases to the victim's credit, the suspects went on a shopping spree at the Best Buy in Mira Mesa Blvd, and at the Las Americas Outlet Mall in San Ysidro, according to San Diego County Crime Stoppers.

Santee Sheriff's Station investigators said the victim never lost his credit card and isn't sure how his information was compromised.

The suspects made purchases at the Polo Ralph Lauren, Levi's, Tilly's and Old Navy stores at the mall, said Crime Stopper officials.

Investigators described the first suspect as a man, 25 to 35 years old, with short black hair and a full beard. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, gray or white striped shorts and white shoes.

The second man was in the same age range, with black hair cut in a military-style haircut. Crime Stopper officials said he was last seen wearing a white collared shirt, gray shorts, gray shoes and possible tattoos on his left arm.

Anyone with information about the suspects' identity should call the Sheriff's Santee Station at (619)956-4000 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888)580-8477.