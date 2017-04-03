Medical Examiner Identifies Motorcyclist, 79, Killed in Escondido Crash | NBC 7 San Diego
Medical Examiner Identifies Motorcyclist, 79, Killed in Escondido Crash

The motorcyclist killed in the Escondido collision was 79-years-old.

By Cassia Pollock and Monica Garske

    Tom Zizzi/NBC 7 San Diego
    The scene of the deadly crash in Escondido on April 1.

    A 79-year-old motorcyclist killed in a collision with a car in Escondido was identified Monday, according to the Medical Examiner.

    The victim was a resident in Escondido named Gerald Burnham.

    He was killed in a deadly crash while driving his Honda Trike motorcycle just after 9:40 a.m. Saturday. It happened at the intersection of Broadway and Country Club Lane, near Rincon Avenue, according to the Escondido Police Department (EPD).

    Witnesses told investigators that a man was riding alone on his three-wheeled 2008 Honda Goldwing, traveling eastbound on Country Club Lane. At the same time, another man was driving his Toyota Prius southbound on Broadway. The two drivers collided at the intersection.

    The impact threw the motorcyclist off his Honda Goldwing, onto the street. Police said an off-duty paramedic witnessed the crash and rushed to help the motorcyclist until medics arrived.

    Despite life-saving efforts, the victim suffered severe injuries and died at the scene, EPD Lt. Mike Kearney said. The driver of the Prius was not hurt.

