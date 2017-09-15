Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced 45 parks in his “Play All Day” initiative will remain open to the community after school or city hours, Friday.

The “Play All Day” initiative was introduced in 2016, when Faulconer pledged to complete 50 new or improved parks within five years.

Thirty of the 50 parks were scheduled to be city or school parks that remain open all day for community use, however, 15 more parks have now been added to the plan, according to a statement.

“All San Diegans deserve a quality park in their community, no matter where they live,” said Faulconer in a statement. “By expanding our investment in neighborhood parks, we are improving the quality of life of families and children across the city.”

The park projects are funded through Propositions S and Z, which use bond measures for improvement projects on district school sites, according to a statement.

The San Diego Unified School District holds the lands the parks are on and the City of San Diego helps with the maintenance, according to the City.