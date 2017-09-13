San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced on Wednesday that the city will open three new shelters to house homeless locals. He said it's the start of a regional effort to combat homelessness in the city. (Published 54 minutes ago)

San Diego will open a new homeless shelter by the end of the year with plans for two others in the future, San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced Wednesday.

In what he described as the start of a new regional effort to combat homelessness, the mayor announced there will be three temporary shelters to give people access to showers and beds and get on the path to permanent housing.

“This will represent a significant expansion of San Diego’s homeless service network,” Faulconer said.

The three temporary bridge shelters will be in East Village at 14th and Commercial, the Midway District on the East End of Sports Arena Boulevard, 16th Street and Newton Avenue.

They will be operated by Father Joe's Village, the Veterans Village, and the Alpha Project respectively.

Each will be a large industrial tent with more than 100 beds. They will include restrooms, showers, meals and 24-hour security, the mayor said.

In December, an annual survey by the Downtown San Diego Partnership stated there was an average of 1,073 homeless people present in each neighborhood of downtown San Diego per a month in 2016, compared to an average of 582 homeless people for the year of 2012.

That data would suggest the average population size of homeless people living in downtown San Diego has nearly doubled in the past four years.

Faulconer said this was just a part of the regional solution and asked for ideas from others around the county to help fight the problem.

"This is going to be an investment of millions of dollars," the mayor said. "Our goal is to have one or more of these shelters open by December."

NBC 7 Investigates recently looked into the spending on homeless projects in San Diego County.

Jurisdictions in San Diego County have collectively spent more than $630 million in the past two fiscal years to combat homelessness.

Homeless Services represent almost $100 million, or 15 percent, of the total cost. About $50 million of that goes to fund mental health services, and $40 million goes to fund drug and alcohol programs.

