Mayor Falconer Declares State of Emergency in San Diego After Series of Storms | NBC 7 San Diego
NBC_OTS_SD

By Jaspreet Kaur

    A series of recent storms in San Diego flooded neighborhoods, downed trees and poles and left behind potholes on city streets

    On Friday, San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer declared a state of emergency for the city. 

    Governor Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for California but according to the Mayor's office, a local proclamation will help San Diego secure disaster assistance from the state.

    “We estimate that close to $5 million may be recouped following the severe storms that pounded our City last month," said John Valencia, Executive Director for the City of San Diego Office of Homeland Security.

    The San Diego City Council will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 7 to ratify the state of emergency.

    Published 58 minutes ago

