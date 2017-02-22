The skyline of downtown San Diego aglow with street lights and building lights, reflecting on the water at night.

The streetlights in San Diego are about to get a high-tech makeover, with the deployment of 3,200 smart sensors, announced Mayor Kevin Faulconer.

At a conference held in East Village at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Mayor Faulconer explained the city is partnering with GE to work on a project unique to San Diego. The smart streetlights will reduce energy costs by 60 percent in the city.

It will be one of the largest 'Internet of Things' platforms in the world, according to the city. With the sensors, the streetlights will transform into a connected digital network that can maximize efficiency for parking and traffic, as well as support public safety and track air quality.

City officials say the sensors can use real-time anonymous sensor data to direct drivers to open parking spaces, help first responders in emergencies, track carbon emissions and identify intersections that can be made safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

Moreover, the City will replace 14,000 streetlights with more energy efficient versions, according to the city. The improved version allows for dimming and brightening in public venues manually or automatically, with regards to natural light conditions.

The smart streetlight sensors are scheduled to be installed in July, said Faulconer.

The conference was attended by Maryrose Sylvester, the President and CEO of Current, powered by GE, and Kris Michell, the President and CEO of Downtown San Diego Partnership.