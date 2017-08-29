Masked Man Broke into House in Chula Vista

Police are investigating after a masked man broke into a family's home Monday night in Chula Vista.

A 10-year-old girl and her mother discovered the intruder inside their apartment located in the complex on Lakeridge Circle around 7 p.m., according to police.

They both quickly took off to seek help.

A neighbor told Telemundo 20 that the girl came knocking on her door and said there was someone in her house and she was scared. The neighbor called the police when she saw the girl and her mother trembling with a baby in her arms.

According to the girl, the family's house has been broken into on four previous occasions. The family suspects this may have involved the same intruder.

The neighbors were surprised because they consider the area to be generally safe.

According to the girl, her family is considering buying security cameras. There was no further information available.