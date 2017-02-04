Driver Plows Into Power Pole in Paradise Hills

A driver plowed into power poles on Marmil Way in Paradise Hills overnight, leaving behind a mess for SDG&E crews to repair. NBC 7’s Ramon Galindo reports. (Published 5 hours ago)

A car carrying four people plowed into a large telephone pole in Paradise Hills overnight, rattling neighbors who said they could hear the passengers screaming during the accident.

“[The driver] had the engine revved real high,” one witness told NBC7. “And [at] this time you hear screaming. Yeah, it was pretty emotional.”

According to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD), the crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. in the 5900 block of Marmil Way. Four women were inside the car; two of them suffered minor injuries and the other two were not hurt.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the car on its side and power lines down in the street.

According to a neighbor who helped pull the women out of the wreckage, the women were coming from a party where they got into an altercation with someone. The women got scared and sped off, and that’s when they crashed into the pole, the neighbor said.

Hours later, utility crews remained at the scene, working to repair the pole. There were no outages reported as a result of the crash.

No other cars were involved and no one else was injured in the incident.