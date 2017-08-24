Marines Learn Motorcycle Safety Amid Multiple Fatal Crashes

A motorcycle safety demonstration was put on at Camp Pendleton Thursday, amid multiple fatal motorcycle-related crashes involving marines in San Diego.

“We’ve already lost 18 marines this year,” said John Waltmon, Traffic Safety Manager for the U.S. Marine Corps. “When you start to look at why that is, a lot of it has to do with inability to stop or control the motorcycle."



Just over the summer, three marines were killed in motorcyle crashes in San Diego County.

Steven Michael Cox, 26, an active duty Marine stationed at Camp Pendleton, was riding his motorcycle on San Pasqual Road in May when he lost control and drove off the road, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner.

Lance Corporal Brandon Laughman and his wife had only been married 10 days when he died this June in a Mission Valley motorcycle crash after losing control of the bike.

In July, A 25-year-old Active Duty Marine, Nicholas Kursinskis, succumbed to his injuries and passed away three days after a suspected drunk driver struck him while he was riding his motorcyle in Oceanside.

The training on Thursday taught situational awareness on motorcycles, with professional riders giving demonstrations of what to do and not to do while riding.

"A lot of it has to do with risk-taking," added Waltmon. "These guys get in over their heads. This is our attempt at getting that under control.”



