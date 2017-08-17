Marine Transport Squadron Carrying 46 Experiences Loss of Pressurization: USMC - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Marine Transport Squadron Carrying 46 Experiences Loss of Pressurization: USMC

At 21,000 feet, the plane experienced a loss of pressurization.

By Samantha Tatro

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Marine Transport Squadron Carrying 46 Experiences Loss of Pressurization: USMC
    374th Airlift Wing/Public Affair
    A file photo of a C-130J Super Hercules on the flight line at Yokota Air Base, Japan, August 10, 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson)

    A Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron carrying 46 passengers out of MCAS Miramar lost pressurization during a scheduled training mission, leaving some Marines sick. 

    The incident happened Tuesday at approximately 11:20 a.m. when the C-130J left Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, according to a statement from the U.S. Marine Corps. 

    At 21,000 feet, the plane experienced a loss of pressurization. 

    The air crew executed appropriate procedures and safely landed back at Miramar, officials said. 

    Four Marines and one Sailor from the Camp Pendleton-based 3rd Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion had symptoms of decompression sickness the next day. They were treated at Naval Medical Center San Diego and released; they did not require hospitalization. 

    The incident is under investigation. 

    No further information is available. 

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices