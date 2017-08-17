A file photo of a C-130J Super Hercules on the flight line at Yokota Air Base, Japan, August 10, 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson)

A Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron carrying 46 passengers out of MCAS Miramar lost pressurization during a scheduled training mission, leaving some Marines sick.

The incident happened Tuesday at approximately 11:20 a.m. when the C-130J left Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, according to a statement from the U.S. Marine Corps.

At 21,000 feet, the plane experienced a loss of pressurization.

The air crew executed appropriate procedures and safely landed back at Miramar, officials said.

Four Marines and one Sailor from the Camp Pendleton-based 3rd Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion had symptoms of decompression sickness the next day. They were treated at Naval Medical Center San Diego and released; they did not require hospitalization.

The incident is under investigation.

No further information is available.