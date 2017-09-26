1st Female Marine Infantry Officer Based on Camp Pendleton - NBC 7 San Diego
1st Female Marine Infantry Officer Based on Camp Pendleton

The infantry officer has been assigned to the 1st Marine Division at Camp Pendleton

By R. Stickney

    U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Gregory Boyd
    A Marine participates in an exercise during the Infantry Officer Course at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Sept. 18, 2017. The first female Marine to complete the course graduated Sept. 25, 2017.

    A new first was achieved last week for a member of the U.S. Marine Corps.

    A U.S. Marine lieutenant will be the first female officer assigned to the infantry.

    The unidentified Marine just completed the Infantry Officer Course which is considered one of the military's toughest training courses.

    This is the final graded requirement of a 13-week program.

    Last year, the U.S. military opened up all front-line combat jobs to women.

    The Marines said the lieutenant has "asked to keep her identity private."

    The infantry officer has been assigned to the 1st Marine Division at Camp Pendleton.

    Published 47 minutes ago | Updated 46 minutes ago
