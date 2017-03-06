The Miramar National Cemetery at the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

A military flyover at the Miramar National Cemetery will honor the funeral of a WWII bomber pilot Monday afternoon.

The 419 Flight Test Squadron will send a B-1 Lancer military aircraft to flyover the area, in remembrance of former Air Force Lt. Col. William Brooks, according to the Marine Corps Air Station.

Brooks served the 572nd Bomb Squadron, 391st Bomb Group of the nineth Air Force, said Marine Corps officials. During his combat, he served in 54 missions across Europe from February to August in 1944.

That included bombing enemy artillery positions for D-Day landing and the Battle for Normandy.

Some residents in the surrounding areas around Miramar may see the military aircraft perform a low-level flyover, said Marine Corps officials.