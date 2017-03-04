President Donald Trump Supporters Rally in San Diego

Part of nationwide rallies in support of President Donald Trump, the March 4 Trump San Diego rally took place in downtown San Diego on Saturday.

Supporters of President Donald Trump gathered Saturday in downtown San Diego for a march aimed at showing solidarity with the POTUS.

The March 4 Trump: San Diego event was held at Ruocco Park in downtown San Diego. Trump supporters wore patriotic red, white and blue clothing and waved American flags and banners.

“Let’s support our president and stop the hate!” organizers of the march said in a press release, adding that the event was an effort to unite citizens of the U.S.

The San Diego march was among many happening nationwide, as the March 4 Trump movement unfolded across other states Saturday, too.

At noon, another separate pro-Trump event – the “Spirit of America Rally” – was scheduled downtown, at the Embarcadero Marina Park South near the San Diego Convention Center.

“Bring your families, friends and Trump supporters for a day of sharing American values with everyday people,” organizers of that event said in a press release. “Feel free to bring chairs, picnic items, and your positive American Spirit to celebrate and support our president.”

Exclusive Lay Off Notices to be Handed out to SDUSD Employees

While the pro-Trump rallies happened in downtown San Diego, another group – those against Trump – rallied in Ocean Beach.

The “March 4 Impeachment” gathering included demonstrators spelling out the word “IMPEACH” by standing in a formation on the beach, replicating a similar demonstration recently held at a beach in San Francisco when people spelled out "RESIST!!" on the sand.

“The ‘March 4 Impeachment’ is just one of thousands of events to promote the efforts to resist the Trump agenda. We resist his misogynistic, xenophobic, and climate denial policies to name a few,” organizers of this rally said in a press release.