Mar Vista High School Tutor Sentenced for Statutory Rape

It is illegal for a minor to consent to a physical relationship with an adult, prosecutors explained.

A Mar Vista High School tutor who pleaded guilty to statutory rape for having a relationship with an underage student has been sentenced.

Alejandro Rodriguez, 20, originally faced four felony counts and five years in prison in connection with a relationship he developed with a 16-year-old Mar Vista HS student.

Rodriguez entered a guilty plea to an amended charge in 2016 - one felony count of statutory rape.

On Tuesday, he was sentenced to three years formal probation and 180 days in local jail. He will not have to register as a sex offender.

His arrest on March 9, 2016 was the third sex crimes arrest in three days involving adults with ties to the Imperial Beach-area high school.

After a previous court hearing, Rodriguez' defense attorney said his client was contacted through Facebook by a young man who was a freshman at the school when his client was a senior.

Rodriguez was not the freshman's tutor, his attorney told NBC 7 in a previous interview.

The relationship lasted about one week when the student told a cousin about the defendant. It was then that the student's father contacted police.

Rodriguez was an employee of South Bay Community Services and was a tutor at Mar Vista High School.