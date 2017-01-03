Mar Vista High School Tutor Sentenced for Statutory Rape | NBC 7 San Diego
Mar Vista High School Tutor Sentenced for Statutory Rape

The arrest of Alejandro Rodriguez in March was the third sex crimes arrest in three days involving adults with ties to the Imperial Beach-area high school.

By Samantha Tatro

    It is illegal for a minor to consent to a physical relationship with an adult, prosecutors explained.

    A Mar Vista High School tutor who pleaded guilty to statutory rape for having a relationship with an underage student has been sentenced. 

    Alejandro Rodriguez, 20, originally faced four felony counts and five years in prison in connection with a relationship he developed with a 16-year-old Mar Vista HS student.

    Rodriguez entered a guilty plea to an amended charge in 2016 - one felony count of statutory rape.

    On Tuesday, he was sentenced to three years formal probation and 180 days in local jail. He will not have to register as a sex offender. 

    His arrest on March 9, 2016 was the third sex crimes arrest in three days involving adults with ties to the Imperial Beach-area high school.

    After a previous court hearing, Rodriguez' defense attorney said his client was contacted through Facebook by a young man who was a freshman at the school when his client was a senior.

    Rodriguez was not the freshman's tutor, his attorney told NBC 7 in a previous interview.

    The relationship lasted about one week when the student told a cousin about the defendant. It was then that the student's father contacted police.

    Rodriguez was an employee of South Bay Community Services and was a tutor at Mar Vista High School.

    Published at 3:56 PM PST on Jan 3, 2017

