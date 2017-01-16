With the holiday weekend, many government offices closed across the City of San Diego for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, according to city officials.

The city's closures on Monday, Jan. 16, will include all Administrative Offices, City recreation centers and libraries.

Those closures also involve the Testing, Employment Information Center and Background/Fingerprinting Offices within the Personnel Department, Tecolote Nature Center, Open Space and Maintenance Assessment District Offices, as well as the Family Justice Center, said city officials.

Anyone experiencing domestic violence should call 9-1-1 or the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-888-385-4657, while the Family Justice Center is closed.

Customers served by the Environmental Services Department will have their trash, yard waste and curbside recyclables collected as usual with no delays for the holiday, said city officials. Residents for cities outside of San Diego should check with their waste hauler for holiday service schedules.

All public buildings and City facilities at Balboa Park will be closed, including the Balboa Park Activity Center, Botanical Building, Casa del Prado, Municipal Gym and War Memorial Building.

The City's Miramar Landfill will be open from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., still operating under its normal schedule, said city officials. Self-operating customers are not allowed after 4 p.m.

Golf courses and starter booths will remain open with holiday rates, and the Chollas Lake and Mission Trails Regional Park Visitor Center will be open, said city officials. Some skate parks will remain open including Robb Field, Rancho Penasquitos and Carmel Valley, Bill and Maxine Wilson and Charles L. Lewis III Memorial Skate Park.

The San Vicente Reservoir was open for a half-hour before sunrise and has closed since.

City officials say parking meters, time restrictions for parking on streets and yellow zones will not be enforced within San Diego for the holiday. However, that does not include red, white and blue zones which will still be enforced.

The closures do not affect general law enforcement. Police and fire emergency crews will continue operating as normal. The Citywide emergency dispatch center, Station 38, will be on duty Monday.