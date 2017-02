A man on the roof of a Chollas View school has prompted a number of police patrol cars to surround the building along with a lockdown of students.

San Diego Police responded to Chollas-Mead Elementary at 10 a.m. on 45th and Market streets.

The man was armed with a knife, police said.

The area is east of Interstate 805 and south of State Route 94

No other information was immediately available.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.