A man has been arrested for a knife attack in the downtown area that happened Friday, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD).

The suspect, 38 year-old Alessandra Conate, approached the male victim saying that he did not like the way he was looking at him, SDPD said.

The victim was waiting for a trolley on 500 C St. when Conate suddenly pulled out a small folding knife and attacked the victim, according to SDPD. The victim suffered a minor laceration to his left hand.

SDPD said Conate also punched the victim in the face.

The victim called San Diego police officers who were able to arrive and arrest Conate on scene at around 8 a.m.

SDPD said that Conate fought with police officers and even spit on one of them. The officers suffered minor injuries.

Conate was taken into custody and booked into County Jail. Detectives are now investigating the incident.

SDPD said that anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.