Man in San Ysidro Parking Lot Run Over by Delivery Truck

A 51-year-old man was run over in a parking lot by a delivery truck in San Ysidro Friday.

At approximately 5:12 a.m., San Diego police said the man was either passed out or sleeping in the parking when he was struck by the truck.

The driver notified police as soon as the event occurred, however, police said the victim was not cooperative with their assistance.

The victim was transported to the hospital with a broken left forearm, according to a statement from the San Diego Police Department.

Traffic Division is looking into the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Traffic Division or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.