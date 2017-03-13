A SWAT standoff ends in Encinitas, after deputies respond to an armed man barricading himself with a young child. NBC 7’s Astrid Solorzano reports. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016)

An armed man who allegedly used his young son as a human shield during an Encinitas SWAT standoff, has been bound over for trial, a judge ruled Monday.

Victor Bautista, of Cardiff, is facing several related charges, including felony making a criminal threat which would result in death or great bodily injury, false imprisonment of hostage, felony child abuse, unlawful possession of a zip gun and battery of a current or former significant other.

The judge determined the case had enough evidence to proceed and bound over the case on all counts. The case will now head to trial in May.

The standoff began on Nov. 2 on the 2300 block of Carol View Drive when San Diego County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of a disturbance, according to San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO) spokesman Ryan Keim.

Bautista, armed with a rifle, made him way into an apartment in the complex, where he barricaded himself, prompting a SWAT standoff, deputies said.

All the while he was inside, deputies kept contact with him, Keim said.

When SDSO's Special Enforcement Detail arrived on scene, they eventually fired a beanbag shotgun round and took the suspect into custody. No shots were fired, aside from the beanbag shotgun, deputies said.

The young child was released unharmed.