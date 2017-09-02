Man in Distress Reported in Clairemont Canyon

A woman who fell at Penasquitos Canyon and injured her leg was airlifted out Friday afternoon.

A man was reported to be in distress from within a canyon near Clairemont High School, according to the San Diego Fire Department.

A person in the neighborhood who saw the man first called in the report to SDFD at approximately 12:40 p.m., according to a police report.

Rescuers were seen lowering rescue equipment to the man from a helicopter, but were uncertain whether the rescue would be by air or whether the man would be carried out.

No further information is available.