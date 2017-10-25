A man and woman with trauma were found dead in a Descanso home Wednesday afternoon in an apparent homicide, San Diego County Sheriff's officials (SDSO) said.

Deputies first responded to the home, located in the 10300 block of Boulder Creek Road, around 2 p.m. Wednesday for a call reporting unknown trouble at the home.

When officials arrived, they found a 45-year-old woman and 53-year-old man dead inside the home. Both bodies had trauma, officials said.

Sheriff's Homicide Detail was called to the scene and launched a homicide investigation.

The Medical Examiner's office will conduct autopsies in order to determine the exact cause and manner of death. The ME's office will also identify the victims.

The incident remains under investigation. No further information is available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Detail at (858) 974-2321/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 and be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.



