A Pine Valley man found stabbed to death was killed using a 3 foot Samurai sword, prosecutors revealed in court Tuesday. NBC 7's Omari Fleming has more from the suspect's arraignment. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2016)

A man who used a 3-foot Samurai sword to fatally slay a Pine Valley man has been sentenced to six years in prison.

Douglas Kell, 20, previously pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the death of Donnie Chip, 28, found stabbed to death on Valley View Trail on Jan. 21, 2106.

Deputies were first called to a home on the 8000 block of Valley View Trail last January after a neighbor reported hearing loud noises and some sort of altercation coming from a nearby home.

When deputies arrived in the area, they discovered the lifeless body of a man, identified later as Chip, lying in the yard of a home. Chip had suffered obvious signs of trauma to his torso, investigators said.

Prosecutors say Attorney the 28-year-old got into an alcohol fueled argument that turned into a wrestling match. The two of them lived together.

Chip followed Kell to the house, then went back outside, where he was attacked, said John Cross, San Diego Deputy District Attoreny.

"The victim goes back outside at some point," Cross said. "Inside, the defendant goes into his room and gets a 3-foot Samurai sword. He goes back outside and stabs victim through chest."

Kell will be eligible for parole after his six years are up.