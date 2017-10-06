A man accused of stabbing his friend to death appeared in court Wednesday to face the charges against him. NBC 7’s Omari Fleming has the story. (Published Wednesday, April 29, 2015)

$2M for Suspect Who Said He "Slayed the Beast"

A man who said he "slayed the beast" after stabbing his friend to death was convicted of second-degree murder this week.

Bradley Thomas Garner, 49, of Oceanside died two years ago from multiple stab wounds to his neck and chest.

The attack took place inside an open garage on Santa Rosa Street in Oceanside.

A key witness was a woman hired to watch two children at the home. The babysitter had just arrived when she saw David Anthony Strouth with blood on his shirt standing near Garner.

Oceanside Homicide Investigation

Officials are investigating a murder in Oceanside where a babysitter found a man stabbed to death. NBC 7's Diana Guevara reports. (Published Saturday, April 25, 2015)

"He made a statement, 'I slayed the beast,'" Deputy District Attorney Patrick Espinoza said in a pretrial hearing.

The sitter escaped and flagged down neighbors, who returned to the house to subdue him out of concern for the kids, who were still inside.

Law enforcement later arrived. It took five Oceanside Police officers to subdue Strouth.



Strouth was convicted to a second-degree murder charge. He faces 26 years to life in state prison. Sentencing is scheduled for November 16.