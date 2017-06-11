A Carlsbad resident took this photo of officers on the roof of the home in Carlsbad.

A man who attempted to break into a Carlsbad home fled the scene and hid in a nearby home's attic, prompting a large police response, Carlsbad Police Lieutenant Jeffrey Smith said.

Police first responded to the home on the 4500 block of Cove Drive on Saturday around 4:50 p.m. when a citizen flagged down a nearby officer. The man said he had just interrupted a suspect trying to break into a nearby home.

Pritchett lives in the home on Cove Drive and got a call from his roommate about the attempted burglary.

"one of our roommates was here, in her room, we were on the far side of the lagoon playing boche ball, going, cops on the road, streets blocked off, can't get into the house," said Tyler Pritchett, a Carlsbad resident.

After a brief physical altercation, the suspect - identified as 38-year-old Kai Sells, of Carlsbad - fled the scene, Smith said.

Sells ran into a nearby home, where he barricaded himself in the attic, Smith said.

When officers responded, they set up a perimeter around the home and entered.

Officers searched the home, with the help of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's helicopter, and found the man.

Sells was arrested and charged with felony violation of attempted burglary, burglary, as well as misdemeanor violation, vandalism, and battery. He has been booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

No further information was available.