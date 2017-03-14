An Armenian citizen wanted in Los Angeles for attempted murder was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents Monday at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

Mexican officials turned 36-year-old Gevork Simonian over to CBP agents at around 5 p.m., and a fingerprint scan revealed he was wanted by the Los Angeles Police Department on a warrant for attempted murder with bail set at $1.2 million, and by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for public order crimes with bail set at $500,000.

CBP agents confirmed the warrants and booked Simonian into the San Diego County Jail to await extradition.

According to the CBP, Simonian was paroled into the United States “pending criminal inquiry and disposition of his warrants.” He will be turned over to the Department of Homeland Security.

“CBP officers remain vigilant in securing our Nation’s borders,” said Pete Flores, director of field operations for CBP in San Diego. “Our efforts, in coordination with Mexican officials, are part of an ongoing objective to keep binational communities safe.”