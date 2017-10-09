A man was arrested after striking his relatives with deadly weapons and lighting a trailer on fire in Boulevard Sunday, confirmed deputies.

Brian Ellis faces charges including assault with a deadly weapon and arson, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO). Deputies were called to reports of an assault at the corner of Tierra Real Road and Tierra Del Sol Road, in a region of San Diego County surrounded by farmland and ranches around 5:40 p.m.

Ellis allegedly struck a woman in the face with a baseball bat and cut a man with a sword, according to deputies.

A sheriff's helicopter and a canine were requested at the scene. When deputies arrived, they discovered Ellis pacing back and forth in a fifth wheel trailer. He was rambling incoherently.

Deputies ordered Ellis to leave the trailer but he refused and verbally threatened them.

Once deputies realized he was trying to set the trailer on fire, and their efforts to persuade him to voluntarily surrender were unsuccessful, they called the Special Enforcement Detail (SED) unit for backup.

When SED deputies arrived, crisis negotiators tried again to get through to Ellis and speak with him. But during the standoff, Ellis sparked a blaze and tried to make a run for it.

SED deputies caught Ellis and took him into custody a short distance away from the trailer, according to the Sheriff's Department. Fire crews quickly worked to put the flames out.

Both of the victims were relatives of Ellis, according to deputies. Paramedics transported them to a nearby hospital, said deputies. There was no further information on their condition available yet.

The flames completely destroyed the trailer and spread to several other outbuildings on the property, said deputies.

No deputies were injured in the incident. An investigation is underway from the Sheriff's Bomb/Arson unit to determine what led to the crime.

If anyone has further information they can call Crime Stoppers at (888)580-8477 and remain anonymous. If your tip leads to a felony arrest, you may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.