Man Stabbed in Back Multiple Times in Oceanside

A man, stabbed in the back multiple times, walked into a fire station in Oceanside Monday night.

According to the Oceanside Police Department, at 7:14 p.m., they received reports from motorists that four to six people were involved in a fight on College Boulevard and Highway 76.

Shortly after, the victim walked into Fire Station 5 on N River Road with stab wounds.

Police believe the incident occurred on a sidewalk on the 400 block of College Boulevard.

The man's injuries are considered to be non-life threatening.

At this point, police do not have any information on possible suspects or a motive.

No other information was available.