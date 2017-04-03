Man Stabbed in Back Multiple Times in Oceanside | NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Man Stabbed in Back Multiple Times in Oceanside

By Jaspreet Kaur

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A man, stabbed in the back multiple times, walked into a fire station in Oceanside Monday night.

    According to the Oceanside Police Department, at 7:14 p.m., they received reports from motorists that four to six people were involved in a fight on College Boulevard and Highway 76.

    Shortly after, the victim walked into Fire Station 5 on N River Road with stab wounds.

    Police believe the incident occurred on a sidewalk on the 400 block of College Boulevard.

    The man's injuries are considered to be non-life threatening.

    At this point, police do not have any information on possible suspects or a motive.

    No other information was available.

    Published 58 minutes ago | Updated 59 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices