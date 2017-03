A man was taken to the hospital after he was stabbed at a motel near Downtown San Diego Tuesday night, the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) confirmed.

The incident happened around 10:55 p.m. on the 1900 block of Pacific Highway at the Marina Inn & Suites.

Police said the victim's sister reporter he had been stabbed.

He was taken to a local hospital but the extent of injuries is unknown.

No other information was available.