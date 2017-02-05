Man Shot 8 Times Outside of Home in Egger Highlands

A man was shot in front of his Egger Highlands home Saturday night after getting in an argument with another man.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired on the 1700 block of Ionin Street at approximately 9:58 p.m. and arrived to find a man, 30, suffering from eight gunshot wounds.

The shooting stemmed from an argument between two men as a group of people stood next to a car outside of the victim’s home, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD).

Police say the suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction in a white truck.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries. Police say most of the bullets struck the man in the lower abdomen.

SDPD Southern Division Detectives are investigating the incident. There is no description of the suspect, or information regarding the victim’s state at this time.