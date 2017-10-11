A suspect intentionally set a hot dog cart on fire near Horton Plaza on Sept. 24.

Investigators are searching for a suspect that torched a hot dog cart, sparking a fire near Horton Plaza in late September, confirmed Crime Stoppers.

On Sunday, Sept. 24, the arson suspect lit a fire on the canvas cover to Brooklyn Dogs hot dog cart around 5:45 a.m., according to San Diego County Crime Stoppers. Smoke billowed above the mall after the fire was set.



The San Diego Metro Arson Strike Team (MAST) has asked for the public to help discover the suspect's whereabouts.

Crime Stoppers officials said the cart was left parked close to the main staircase to Horton Plaza at Broadway Circle, adjacent to Horton Plaza Park. The fire caused an estimated $8,000 in damages, according to Crime Stoppers.

Witnesses saw someone running away from the scene after the fire sparked, said Crime Stoppers officials.

If anyone has information about this arson case, they can call investigators at (619)236-6815 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888)580-8477.