A San Diego man was sentenced to 46 months in prison after he admitted to sexually abusing a 14-year-old on a military base, the U.S Attorney's office announced.

Dylan Wayne Cowdrey, 23, admitted to sending the victim threatening text messages to coerce her into sexual acts, according to his October 2106 plea agreement.

Between June 5, 2016 and June 9, 2016, Cowdrey sent the victim anonymous text messages threatening to cause serious bodily harm to her and her family if she did not perform the sexual acts with him, the U.S. attorney's office said.

In one text, Cowdrey told the victim that she would "lose her love[d] ones and everyone else [she] knows." if she did not comply, in addition to other threats.

Cowdrey told the victim he was getting similar threatening messages from the same anonymous number.

When they met up, the 14-year-old told Cowdrey she did not want to perform the sexual acts, according to the U.S. Attorney's office. Cowdrey told the girl he "didn't want to die" because she was refusing -- and that same day, the victim engaged in sexual acts with Cowdrey.

In his plea agreement, Cowdrey, then 22, admitted to knowing the victim was only 14 years old.

At his sentencing, U.S. District Judge William Q. Hayes said Cowdrey's behavior could only be described as manipulative and "diabolical."

“It is hard for me to understand the sense of betrayal” that the victim must feel, “to learn that all of it wasn’t true," Hayes said during sentencing.