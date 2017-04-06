Man Sentenced in 2014 Hookah Lounge Death

Police at the scene of the shooting in Rolando on Nov. 16, 2014. Suspect Neil Downey was arrested in connection with the crime.

A man who pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in a deadly 2014 hookah lounge shooting has been sentenced.

Neil Edward Downey was sentenced to 21 years in prison for his role in the death of Rodney Harmon, who was fatally shot at the Crown Hookah Lounge in San Diego.

Police say in November 2014, Harmon was at the hookah lounge just after 4 a.m. when those inside heard loud banging on the door.

When Harmon got up to answer it, he was shot several times in the chest and collapsed in the nearby alley. He died a short time later.

Downey was the fourth person arrested in connection with the death at the time. U.S. Marshals tracked Downey, a wanted fugutive with a $2 million warrant out for his arrest, to Arizona and took him into custody.