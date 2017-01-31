Man Sentenced for Intentionally Setting Three Fires in Vista | NBC 7 San Diego
NBC_OTS_SD

Man Sentenced for Intentionally Setting Three Fires in Vista

There were no reported injuries or damage to any structures in the fires

By Samantha Tatro

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC 7 San Diego

    A man who pleaded guilty to intentionally setting fires in one North County community has been sentenced. 

    Alexandre Ruben Corona, who initially faced three felony counts of arson, was sentenced to three years probation. 

    Corona admitted to setting three brush fires near Old River Road at Mission Road in an unincorporated area of Vista.

    Investigators from CAL FIRE, Vista Fire, California Highway Patrol and San Diego County Sheriff’s Department collected evidence and interviewed several witnesses before arresting Corona-Montes. 

    There were no reported injuries from the fires and no damage to any structures. 

    Published 49 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices