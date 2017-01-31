A man who pleaded guilty to intentionally setting fires in one North County community has been sentenced.

Alexandre Ruben Corona, who initially faced three felony counts of arson, was sentenced to three years probation.

Corona admitted to setting three brush fires near Old River Road at Mission Road in an unincorporated area of Vista.

Investigators from CAL FIRE, Vista Fire, California Highway Patrol and San Diego County Sheriff’s Department collected evidence and interviewed several witnesses before arresting Corona-Montes.

There were no reported injuries from the fires and no damage to any structures.