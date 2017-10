PARK CITY, KS - FEBUARY 26: Police tape hangs across the street in front of the house that Dennis Rader lives in February 26, 2005 in Park City, Kansas. Rader is the suspect whom police have arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with the 10 deaths now tied to the serial killer known as BTK. (Photo by Larry W. Smith/Getty Images)

A man was robbed Sunday after scheduling a meeting via an app to sell his cellphone, San Diego police confirm.

The two met at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park on Skyline Dr. around 1 p.m.

When the victim approached the suspect, he turned around, pulled a gun on the victim and took his phone. The suspect left on foot, but police were unable to locate him.