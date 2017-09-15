Man Robs Little Caesars Pizza in Allied Gardens

Officers are searching for a suspect who robbed a Little Ceasers Pizza restaurant at gunpoint in the Allied Gardens neighborhood of San Diego Friday afternoon.

At approximately 2:14 p.m., a suspect entered a Little Ceasars pizza located on the 5100 block Waring Road near Orcutt Avenue and displayed a gun to the cashier.

He demanded money and the victim gave him an unknown amount of cash, San Diego police said.

The suspect is described as a man in his late 40’s, clean shaven, with a heavy build. He was wearing a gray and black cabbie style hat, black sunglasses and a black and white plaid sweater, according to SDPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.