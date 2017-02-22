Man Robbed Outside Oceanside Hotel: Police

Police are searching for a suspect involved in a robbery outside a Best Western in Oceanside.

A man was robbed of $5,000 outside the Best Western at 1680 Oceanside Blvd. at 6:40 p.m. on Jan. 23.

Police said that when the victim stepped out of his car holding a satchel and envelope, the suspect approached him and said there something wrong with his car. He then reportedly pushed him into the victim’s car and grabbed the envelope containing the money.

The suspect fled the scene in a white SUV driven by another unidentified person.

The suspect is described as about 40 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall and about 160 lbs.

He was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and dark pants at the time, police said.

Crime stoppers said it is offering up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest of the suspect in this case.

Anonymous tips can be email and texted to Crime Stoppers via www.sdcrimestoppers.org or its tip line at (888) 580-8477.