A man was rescued from rocks beneath Sunset Cliffs Saturday morning.

San Diego Fire-Rescue received the initial emergency call at 12:13 p.m. and responded to the 1100 block of Sunset Cliffs Boulevard.

Photo credit: NBC 7

The man recovered in the rescue suffered an apparent ankle injury, according to Monica Munoz of the SDFD.

It is unknown how the man became situated beneath the cliff at this time.

