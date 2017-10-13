Man Pleads Not Guilty to Striking Victim, 65, in Fatal El Cajon Hit-and-Run - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Man Pleads Not Guilty to Striking Victim, 65, in Fatal El Cajon Hit-and-Run

El Cajon police determined the victim was jaywalking across the street when struck and killed

By Cassia Pollock

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Man Pleads Not Guilty to Striking Victim, 65, in Fatal El Cajon Hit-and-Run
    NBC San Diego

    A Lakeside man pleaded not guilty Friday to striking a 65-year-old victim, while allegedly driving drunk in a fatal hit-and-run in El Cajon, confirmed prosecutors.

    Joshua Colby Ness, 32, is accused of multiple felony charges including first-degree murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of alcohol and hit-and-run causing death, according to the San Diego County District Attorney's office.

    El Cajon police said the victim stepped into the street Tuesday night on Second Street and Madison Avenue. He was walking outside of the intersection around 10:10 p.m. when he was hit by an oncoming car and killed.

    Ness allegedly called police shortly after leaving the scene and let them know he struck a pedestrian. After their initial investigation, officers determined he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision and he was promptly arrested.

    The Medical Examiner has identified the victim but will not release the name until his family is notified.

    The defendant's bail was set at $1 million, and his next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 27, according to prosecutors.

    If convicted, Ness faces 20 years to life in prison.

    Published 6 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices