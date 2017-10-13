A Lakeside man pleaded not guilty Friday to striking a 65-year-old victim, while allegedly driving drunk in a fatal hit-and-run in El Cajon, confirmed prosecutors.

Joshua Colby Ness, 32, is accused of multiple felony charges including first-degree murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of alcohol and hit-and-run causing death, according to the San Diego County District Attorney's office.

El Cajon police said the victim stepped into the street Tuesday night on Second Street and Madison Avenue. He was walking outside of the intersection around 10:10 p.m. when he was hit by an oncoming car and killed.

Ness allegedly called police shortly after leaving the scene and let them know he struck a pedestrian. After their initial investigation, officers determined he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision and he was promptly arrested.

The Medical Examiner has identified the victim but will not release the name until his family is notified.

The defendant's bail was set at $1 million, and his next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 27, according to prosecutors.

If convicted, Ness faces 20 years to life in prison.