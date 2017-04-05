One of three accused in the shooting death of a man on the Pala Indian Reservation has been sentenced for his role in the homicide.

Anthony James Boles, 33, previously pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact in the homicide of Bradley Lynn Trujillo, 44 on March 2, 2015.

Trujillo was found shot to death at a home on the reservation on Robles Way in March.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO), the home was also occupied by Boles and Tyann Louise Allen, 30, when deputies discovered Trujillo.

Boles and Allen were questioned. They told investigators they had come home from dinner that night to find Trujillo dead in the garage.

The SDSO said investigators established probable cause to arrest both Boles and Allen on suspicion of murder in the case. However, charges were not filed at the time and both were released from custody.

In the following months, SDSO homicide detectives worked to develop new leads and collect more evidence on the case. They were able to receive search warrants for both Boles and Allen, the sheriff’s department said.

Six months after the death, officials with the San Diego County Fugitive Task Force located Boles and Allen in a hotel in Temecula. They were both arrested for outstanding warrants.

Allen was charged with first-degree murder. Boles faced one count of being an accessory to the crime.

Boles pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact in a plea deal. He was sentenced to two years and eight months in the Department of Corrections in a North County courtroom on Wednesday.