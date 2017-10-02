Man Dies After Trash Truck Pinned Him to Wall: PD

Officers investigate the scene where an empty truck flattened a man against an alley wall.

The driver of a trash truck died at a hospital after his empty vehicle pinned him against a wall in La Jolla Monday, confirmed San Diego police.

"His injuries appear to be grievous and non-survivable," SDPD Lt. Charles Lara said. "It's being investigated as a terrible tragedy and an industrial accident."

The incident took place just before 11 a.m. on the west alley by Herschel Avenue and Torrey Pines Road, just east of the La Jolla Cove, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Police said the 30-year-old man appeared to have been trying to fix a loose dumpster when the truck rolled into him, flattening his body against the wall.

When fire crews arrived, they found the victim blue and motionless behind his truck. It was not clear how long he was pinned there for, police said.

The patient was transported to a nearby hospital, SDFD officials said. He later died from the injuries he sustained on Monday.

An investigation into the incident is underway from Cal-Osha, police said. No further information was available.