Man Pepper Sprays Father and Daughter in National City Walmart | NBC 7 San Diego
Man Pepper Sprays Father and Daughter in National City Walmart

By Jaspreet Kaur

    A man was arrested Tuesday night after he allegedly pepper sprayed a father and his daughter inside a Walmart store in National City on Tuesday.

    According to the National City Police Department (NCPD), the incident occurred at 7:20 p.m. inside a Walmart on the 1200 block of Highland Avenue.

    The man was armed with a knife and pepper sprayed the two victims inside the store, police confirmed.

    It's unknown if the father and daughter needed medical aid.

    No other information was immediately available.

    Published at 9:24 PM PST on Dec 27, 2016 | Updated at 9:26 PM PST on Dec 27, 2016

