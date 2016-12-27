Man Pepper Sprays Father and Daughter in National City Walmart

A man was arrested Tuesday night after he allegedly pepper sprayed a father and his daughter inside a Walmart store in National City on Tuesday.

According to the National City Police Department (NCPD), the incident occurred at 7:20 p.m. inside a Walmart on the 1200 block of Highland Avenue.

The man was armed with a knife and pepper sprayed the two victims inside the store, police confirmed.

It's unknown if the father and daughter needed medical aid.

No other information was immediately available.