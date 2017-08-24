Man Medevacted Off Shore of Point Loma by US Coast Guard

The U.S. Coast Guard medevacuated a 56-year-old man from a shipping vessel near Point Loma because he was showing heart-attack like symptoms. (Published 57 minutes ago)

The U.S. Coast Guard reported the medical evacuation of a 56-year-old man from a fishing vessel about 55 miles off the shore of Point Loma Thursday.

The Coast Guard deployed an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew to evacuate the man, and he was taken to the University of California, San Diego (UCSD) Medical Center at approximately 2 p.m., according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The crew of the fishing vessel Intrepid contacted the U.S. Coast Guard because the man, a passenger on the vessel, was having heart attack-like symptoms, according to the report.

No further information was available.