Man Locks Self Inside Home, Starts Fire in Poway Standoff

A man locked himself inside a home in Poway during a standoff and then set the home on fire from the inside Friday afternoon.

The incident began at approximately 4 p.m. on the 13000 block of Powers Road near Pomerado Road, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO).

A person fired shots inside the home, leading to a standoff. That man then set the house on fire while inside, deputies said.

The suspect was taken into custody shortly after.

Firefighters were inside the home, putting out the fire.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.