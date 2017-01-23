A man killed in a single car rollover in Ramona last week has been identified by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's office (ME).

The crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Highland Valle Road and Voorhes Lane, Cal Fire Public Information Officer Isaac Sanchez said.

Darren Craig Gainor, the driver and only person in the car, was driving westbound on Highland Valley Road when his car left the roadway, struck a fence and flipped, according to the ME's office. No other cars were involved.

At the time of the crash, he was not wearing a seat belt, according to the ME's office.

Paramedics pronounced him dead when they arrived on scene.

The ME's office ruled Gainor's death an accident. He died of multiple blunt force injuries.

No further information was available.