Oceanside police have identified the man fatally shot by authorities when he threatened them with a knife and what appeared to be a handgun.

The officer-involved shooting happened Friday at about 12:15 a.m. when police first responded to a call a man armed with a knife on Marron Road near College Boulevard, in the parking lot of the Kohl's Department store.

According to police, responding officers found that man -- identified as 26-year-old Alexander Ochoa -- and asked him to put down his knife, but he would not comply.

Officers used less lethal force but said it was not effective.

They released two K-9s, which police said caused Ochoa to drop his knife and take out a pistol from his waistband.

Officers opened fire, killing Ochoa.

The three officers have been identified as Officer Johann Ravesi, a 14-year veteran, Officer Billy Walker a 2-year veteran and Officer Dustin Schmidt a 4-year veteran. They were placed on administrative duty, standard protocol for officer-involved shootings. The officers have since returned to work.

Police did recover an item in the parking lot. The item was later determined to be an air pistol.

No other information was available.

The incident remains under investigation by Oceanside police. The completed investigation will be sent to the San Diego District Attorney's Office for review.