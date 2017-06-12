One person was killed and a second injured in a midnight shooting at San Diego's popular shopping complex, Horton Plaza, downtown. NBC 7's Astrid Solorzano reports.

The victim killed in a weekend shooting at San Diego's popular shopping complex, Horton Plaza, has been identified as an active-duty Navy service member.



James Celani, 43, of San Diego, was on the seventh floor of Horton Plaza just outside the Mad House Comedy Club at approximately 11:46 p.m. Saturday with a friend when the shooting happened, San Diego police (SDPD) said.

When officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that the victims were confronted by two men for unknown reasons just before the shooting, Holden said. During the confrontation, a suspect opened fire and shot both victims.

Witnesses in the area at the time of the shooting told NBC 7 that Celani and his friend were shot by people they knew.

"They were causing problems the whole night, yelling and we were trying to get them out of there," one witness, who did not want to be identified, told NBC 7. He said he was at the comedy club when the shooting happened.

The witness told NBC 7 the men came in early, intoxicated. Minutes before the headliner was supposed to go on, shots rang out.

"Shots rang out and everybody started running into the club and started barricading the tables," he said.



Celani was shot in his chest and taken to UC San Diego Medical Center. Despite life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The second victim, a 29-year-old Riverside resident, was shot in the leg. He is expected to survive.



The suspects ran north through Horton Plaza after the shooting.

A first suspect is described as a man in his mid to late 20s armed with a handgun. He was approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall to 6 feet 3 inches tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt and jeans.

A second suspect is described as a man in his mid to late 20s, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall to 6 feet 3 inches tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing dark clothing.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.